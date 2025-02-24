UDHAMPUR, FEBRUARY 24: Cultural Unit of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today organized Cultural cum Awareness Programme on Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign at Sant Eshwar Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School Nainsoo, Udhampur.

On the occasion, students of the school educated the audience with their speeches and poems. An informative cultural programme was presented by the artists of the Cultural Unit.

Speaking on the occasion, principal of the school Renu Sharma shared her views on the topic. She appreciated the Cultural Unit of the Department of Information and Public Relations for organizing such a meaningful event to inform the future of the nation.

Among other staff members, officials of the Information Department and a large number of audience members witnessed the programme.

The programme was conducted under the direction of Joint Director Information Jammu Atul Gupta and under the supervision of Culture Officer Mukesh Kumar Sharma.