DIPR announces IFFJK Emerging Filmmakers Competition to nurture local cinematic talent



SRINAGAR: In a significant initiative to encourage and promote emerging filmmaking talent from Jammu & Kashmir, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has announced the IFFJK Emerging Filmmakers Competition 2026, as part of the scheduled 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), with registrations for the competition commence from today 6th August, 2026.

The competition is exclusively open to aspiring filmmakers from Jammu & Kashmir and aims to provide a prestigious platform for young storytellers to showcase their creativity, cinematic vision and technical skills through original short films.

The aspiring and emerging filmmakers are invited to submit original short films with a maximum duration of five minutes and the last date for submission is August 26, 2026.

The applicants must be between 18 and 39 years of age as on September 1, 2026, and possess a valid Jammu & Kashmir domicile certificate.

The competition is being organised around the theme “Rang-e-Cinema: Frames of a New Jammu & Kashmir”, reflecting the evolving cultural, social and creative narratives of the region while encouraging youth to present compelling stories through the medium of cinema.

Interested filmmakers and cinematographers are advised to register by visiting the official IFFJK website www.iffjk.org and the detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and the registration process are also available on this website for ease of aspirants.

DIPR urges aspiring filmmakers from across Jammu & Kashmir to seize this opportunity and contribute towards strengthening the Union Territory’s growing film culture through innovative and impactful storytelling.