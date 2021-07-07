Dilip Kumar’s passing away a loss to our cultural world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will be remembered as a cinematic legend and his passing away is a loss to our cultural world.

Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled,” Modi said in a tweet.

“His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise, saying his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema would be remembered for generations to come.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the demise, saying his rich contributions to films would always be remembered.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, “My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss.”

Kumar’s demise is an “end of an era in Indian cinema and his rich contribution to films would always be remembered”, he added.