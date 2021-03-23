Dilapidated roads

Majority of roads in Kashmir lie in a dilapidated condition, even as the authorities claim that the non-availability of construction material is hampering the macadamization drive. From south to north and from east to west, potholed roads and gridlocks are making life miserable for people. Traveling has become a harrowing experience nowadays with people complaining of bumper to bumper jams as well as damaged roads that make commuting in the valley a nightmare. Not just in Srinagar, people complain of facing such inconveniences in both south and north Kashmir. The valley faced one of the worst winters in Kashmir which proved to the last nail in the coffin of the already decrepit roads. In south Kashmir, commuters say that Bijbehara-Anantnag road, Nai Basti-Anantnag, and KP road are the glaring examples of authorities’ apathy. Commuters told this newspaper last week that situation is equally horrible in inner areas where roads have become rivers. Traveling through these routes is full of danger as road accidents can occur anytime, they say. Because of bad roads and traffic jams have increased manifold the commuting time within and between the districts. Pulwama district has the same story to tell. Likewise, Nihalpora, Tapper, Tangmarg and Baramulla Kandi, and other roads in north Kashmir too have turned into death traps. In central Kashmir’s Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar, the road condition is no different. Dr. Ali Jan road and Qamarwari-Parimpora road in Srinagar have been in terrible condition for a long time. The roads connecting interiors of the city are in the worst condition as deep pits have rendered them unsafe for vehicular movement. Recently, the Lt Governor also reviewed the improvement of road network component of the Smart City Projects in Jammu and Srinagar and directed for completing the survey at the earliest. He asked the concerned officers to give due care and attention to reducing inconvenience to the public while executing the work. One hopes that the government realises the issues public at large face. The government departments responsible for upgradation and maintenance for roads and road connectivity should pull up their socks and ensure that their work becomes visible. If the government makes claims of development in the valley, they need to be substantiated with real work on the ground. Road, water and power are the three main issues that directly impact people every day. If these three services are improved, there will be a wave of positivity and acceptance at the public level. The authorities need to realise that basic public issues are of utmost important and due attention should be paid to resolve any and all issues faced by general population.