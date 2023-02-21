ANANTNAG: Two senior citizen homes (Ahat e Waqar), an initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Govt of Jammu and Kashmir and set up by the Social Welfare Department were today inaugurated at Bijbehara and Anchidora of Anantnag.

At Bijbehara, the facility was inaugurated by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Wani.

The ADDC said that the initiative is aimed at providing a comfortable and dignified life to the senior citizens. He said that poor, weak and destitute senior citizens can enroll at the facility and all basic amenities including food, healthcare, etc will be provided at the Ahat e Waqar. Human Welfare Organisation, Bijbehara will handle the operations at the facility.

The ADDC also inspected the arrangements put in place at the Senior Citizen homes and interacted with the NGO and the staff engaged to care for the elderly. He exhorted them to ensure that the inhabitants at the facility are extended every possible comfort and necessary healthcare.

District Social Welfare Officer, Ismail Ahmad also inaugurated another Ahat e Waqar at Anchidora Anantnag.

Speaking about the initiative, he said the welfare of the elderly can never be neglected and this initiative will be instrumental in providing a ray of hope and an opportunity at a dignified life to the elderly.

He said that Hilal Institute has been assigned the job of running the facility and the officials from the Social Welfare department will maintain close vigil to ensure that right care is given to the people living at the facility.

He said that people above the age of 55 years for females and 60 years for males who are poor and destitute are eligible to be enrolled at the facility.

The functions were attended by many senior citizens who lauded the steps taken by the Government and expressed hope that these institutions will create dignified social support for the old.

The inaugural functions were attended by employees of the Social Welfare Department, representatives from concerned NGOs, members of the media fraternity and members of the civil society.