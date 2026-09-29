Digital Tourism

World Tourism Day, observed every year on September 27, offers an opportunity to reflect not only on the potential of tourism but also on what is required to sustain its growth. The 2026 theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” underlines how technology is transforming the way people discover destinations, plan journeys and experience places. For Jammu and Kashmir, however, the digital transition must go hand in hand with a sustained improvement in basic and tourism-specific infrastructure. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed encouraging tourist footfall during the summer months this year, raising expectations among stakeholders for a strong autumn and winter season. Autumn’s changing landscapes, winter sports, pilgrimage destinations, heritage sites, adventure activities and lesser-explored areas can help extend the tourism season and distribute its economic benefits more widely. But this opportunity can be fully realised only when infrastructure keeps pace with the growing demand. The invitations extended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on World Tourism Day rightly underline Jammu and Kashmir’s natural beauty, cultural richness and hospitality. Yet tourism today is not sustained by scenic beauty alone. Visitors increasingly expect reliable roads, efficient public transport, clean surroundings, dependable electricity and water supply, quality accommodation, good connectivity, emergency services and seamless digital access. These are no longer additional conveniences; they are essential components of a modern tourism ecosystem. Infrastructure development therefore needs to move beyond creating attractive tourist spots. Roads leading to destinations must be maintained throughout the year, parking and traffic management systems need to be strengthened, and public amenities such as toilets, waste-disposal facilities, drinking water points and rest areas should be available at all major tourist locations. Connectivity to emerging destinations must also improve so that tourism does not remain concentrated in a few established centres. The digital dimension deserves equal attention. Artificial intelligence can help tourists with personalised itineraries, multilingual assistance, destination information, crowd management and real-time travel updates. Tourism authorities can use data to understand visitor patterns, improve resource allocation and anticipate seasonal pressure. Digital systems can also make bookings, permits, payments and access to information simpler. But technology will deliver meaningful results only when backed by reliable internet connectivity and digitally equipped tourism infrastructure, particularly in remote areas. At the same time, infrastructure expansion must remain sensitive to the fragile ecology of the region. Unplanned construction, waste generation, congestion and excessive pressure on natural resources can eventually undermine the very attractions that bring visitors to Jammu and Kashmir. Sustainable tourism must therefore become a guiding principle rather than a slogan. Carrying capacity, waste management, water conservation and protection of forests, lakes and mountain ecosystems should be integrated into tourism planning. The emphasis on keeping local communities and youth at the centre of tourism development is equally important. Better infrastructure should create opportunities for local entrepreneurs, guides, transport operators, artisans, homestay owners and young people seeking employment. Developing new destinations should ensure that a larger share of tourism income reaches local communities of the Union Territory.