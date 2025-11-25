Digital rights are human rights: A future where technology is an enabler, not a threat









Darakshan Hassan Bhat



Women all across the globe have borne stories of survival, oppression, and suffering in silence for centuries. Rarely did such stories find their way into print, but they murmured through backyards and bowels of houses, snaking through generations of women as poignant spots on the collective memory of a deeply entrenched patriarchal culture. Popular proverbs in Kashmir, such as “lalihundlalevout”, have persisted in reinforcing the bleak social reality that a woman’s being, her life, choices, and freedom, mainly, were determined by either her husband, women in the in-laws’ family, or the men surrounding her. Women found a way to voice their grief in folklore; however, in these tales, women all too often had to equalise violence but not dispel it.

In a world that is changing with the advances of technology and innovation, women have much to contribute. But with these new opportunities has come a disturbing and dangerous parallel, violence that goes with them beyond the physical environment into their online world. Modern methods of silencing, scaring, and shaming women: cyberstalking/trolling; online harassment; morphing, that is, photo manipulation; threats and blackmail. The digital world, that space of visibility and empowerment, has become, for many, a realm of invisibility and fear. Many can't bear to share without fear. Even online, a lot of women feel unsafe. Not safe enough to express themselves or share their desires, fearful that something they write will become weaponised against them.

This fear is one of the main drivers of the digital gender gap. Women and girls still trail men in the digital world, not because of inability or disinterest but due to the ongoing harassment that prevents them from thriving there safely and freely. When a little girl is warned not to make trouble online, when a woman is shutting down from her social media presence due to abuse, it must be realised that it's not only her voice that’s lost, but also the loss of innovation, potential, and leadership from half the world's population. This analysis then forces us to consider that digital inclusion is not just about access to tech and networks, but the provision of a safe and respectful environment where everyone feels welcome.

There are laws to keep women safe, in real life and online, but laws can only change a nation if people take the responsibility of obeying them. The struggle against gender- based violence requires active social engagement. In many ways, parents are their children’s teachers, in manner, speech, and behaviour, not only in the physical world but als,o of cour,se via online engagement. A child who operates with empathy and consistency in both environments will eventually grow into a responsible citizen who knows what consent is and respects people’s boundaries. Teachers need to expand beyond textbooks to educate students about digital citizenship, gender sensibility, and respectful communication. The classrooms of today are the training grounds for tomorrow’s virtual communities, and what we teach today will shape how technology is applied tomorrow.

Religious heads also wield strong influence on influencing the moral sinew of society. Among all faith communities, they affect hearts and minds and can make a significant contribution to denouncing violence, upholding the dignity of women, and stating clearly that no religion condones harming women. They need to recognise that the younger generation cannot be prevented from entering the digital realm, but they can learn how to interact with technology positively, and for positive purposes. Technology can hardly be regarded as an enemy. Outright rejection is not an option for a nation aspiring to develop. What we require, instead, is to be wise about the innovations we bring in and how we use them. We are fine-tuning, learning, and upgrading our skills as the next phase of education, employment, health care, governance, and communication is woven into the digital domain.

If we are to welcome women and girls confidently into the future, let us make sure that no form of violence, be it physical, psychological, or sexual, or perpetrated online, is allowed to stifle their growth or silence their voice. It’s not an option for them; it is essential to the development of communities and countries. The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is the global call that silence only protects abusers. This appeal directly asks everyone to stand up and take on the destructive attitudes that perpetuate violence.

These are the whispers women confided to one another, but it’s time we no longer consider them hidden or hear them as folklore. They cannot let slackers off the hook; they must figure out a way to leverage their own action into pressure upon families, communities, institutions, and authorities. Every girl has the right to grow up without fear. Every woman should be able to move through the physical and digital spaces of her world without being judged, threatened, or violated. But empowering women online is not only about installing safety settings or blocking perpetrators; it is about creating a society that respects their voice and presence in all places.

Because as we reflect on this year’s theme, we need to understand that opening the door is bigger than access or making an entrance. It is about safety, dignity, and freedom. To take a stand is to say that abuse can never be normalised in any version. Courage, community, and consistent dedication are what it takes to end violence.

In Kashmir, as in the world beyond it, women have displayed exceptional courage and strength. Well, it is our turn to fight and make sure that resilience ceases to be a survival strategy but becomes the celebration of their freedom and strength. As these 16 days of activism drive action across borders, let us vow that each of our actions extends year-round until every woman and girl in every home, and on every platform, can live free from fear. Let us create a future where technology is an enabler and not a threat, where daughters are raised fearless and confident, and where the silent cycle of hopelessness ends.



(The author can be reached at Darakshanhassanbhat@gmail.com)



