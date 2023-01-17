SRINAGAR, JANUARY 17: The J&K people are appreciating Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani move of the administration as a citizen friendly measure bringing in transparency and accountability in the land record system.

Keeping pace with the innovation, Jammu and Kashmir government under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha launched a historic initiative of extending hassle free online access to Land Records to people which revolutionized the revenue world of the UT.

E-governance, having immense importance in today’s world, raises the transparency, accountability, efficiency and inclusiveness in the governing process in terms of reliable access to all information by the citizens.

Land Records Information System under the tag “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” allows public users to search and view copies of scanned revenue data online on CIS Portal http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/ and reduces interference of revenue officials in land dealings and give people right to access their land records at a click of a button, thereby reducing manipulation and improving the efficiency of Revenue offices substantially.

Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani is a sequel to the national programme of Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) envisaging enhanced services to the common people in land matters. DILRMP was formally launched in the UT in April 2016 for improving online accessibility to Land Records System bringing an end to corrupt practices thereby ensuring quality services in Sub Registrar and Tehsil offices.

Lieutenant Governor’s administration ensured that the land record programme which was being implemented at a slower pace is speeded up and completed for the benefit of the common masses.

Under Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities on “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani”, the government organized special camps at Tehsil and Block level offices, Niabats, Patwar Khanas and Panchayat Ghars to educate the public about the digital platform where people can access their land records with one click.

Ghulam Muhammad Dar, a beneficiary of historic Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani says he is grateful to the present administrations at Center and UT level for launching such technological innovations for land ownership which is a big respite to a common man.

Another beneficiary of Rajesh Kumar of Jammu says Apki Zameen Aapki Nigrani has empowered common people to check their land records on their mobiles getting a rid of physically visiting revenue offices.

Government has also initiated the process of issuing trilingual land passbooks as a measure to fill the information vacuum and promote people’s ease of access to the revenue records in Jammu and Srinagar districts. The first of its kind land passbook are being issued to the legal owners of land in Jammu and Kashmir in Urdu, English and Hindi languages.

Showket Ahmed Rather of Tengpora Srinagar is all praise for the government’s initiative, who says, “It is really a good step, everyone will be benefited. “Earlier getting revenue extracts used to take months. With Land passbook, now everything is with the people. We have been relieved of the cumbersome process and nightmare of visiting revenue offices”, he said.

For Khurshed Ahmed Reshi of Tengpora, the initiative will expose people who grabbed government land and built infrastructure on public land.