Digital India has become way of life for poor: PM

NEW DELHI : Digital India has become a way of life for poor, marginalised and for those in government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday.

“India as a country is uniquely positioned for the leap ahead in the information era, we have the best minds and big market,” said Modi.

With the theme of “Next is Now” the tech summit is focusing on the world that will be post the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said said that his government launched digital India 5 years back, which he said is no longer being seen any normal government initiative, but is now a way of life for poor and marginalised.

Prime Minister Modi said that using technology on such a large scale has helped the govt use the power of data analytics to ensure better service delivery and efficiency. He added that the covid 19 pandemic was a bend in the path, not the end.