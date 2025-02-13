Amidst India’s technological advancement, digital connectivity emerges as a silent yet profound force that impacts society, economy and governance. Digital India aims to make technology a part of everyday life. It seeks to connect people across the country, no matter where they live or what they earn. The National Broadband Mission is a key part of this plan. It works to ensure that internet access is available to all, at a fair price and with good quality. The mission’s foundational principles focus on inclusivity by striving for ubiquitous access as it seeks to dissolve the digital divide that fragments urban and rural landscapes. Affordability ensures that connectivity is not a privilege but a democratised resource, enabling even the most marginalised to participate in the digital economy. Quality, the third pillar, guarantees that access transcends mere availability, offering reliability and speed to empower innovation, education and governance. These principles are not abstract ideals but actionable goals, driving initiatives like village connectivity, 5G deployment and domestic manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ umbrella. During the seventh State Broadband Committee meeting, held on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasised the urgency of accelerating progress, reflecting a recognition that connectivity is both a catalyst and a measure of development. Discussions spanned critical areas: the 4G Saturation Project’s rollout by BSNL, aimed at eliminating coverage gaps; streamlining Right of Way (RoW) approvals to expedite infrastructure development; and preparing for 5G’s transformative potential. The integration of the ‘Call Before You Dig’ (CBuD) initiative with the GatiShakti portal emerged as a strategic move, harmonising infrastructure projects to minimise disruptions and enhance efficiency. Central to these efforts is the emphasis on collaboration. The Chief Secretary’s directive to district administrations to resolve site allotments and expedite tower installations highlights the need for interdepartmental synergy. Similarly, the push to update data on electricity connections for mobile towers would ensure that planning aligns with ground realities. The BharatNet project, with its focus on extending fibre-optic networks to rural areas, further embodies the mission’s ethos, bridging the last-mile gap to bring high-speed internet to remote communities. The region’s progress mirrors the national ambition to transform connectivity from a utility into a universal right, empowering citizens with tools for education, entrepreneurship, and engagement. As India strides towards its digital destiny, the National Broadband Mission serves as both roadmap and compass. There are around half a billion active internet users in the country today. India has witnessed a quantum jump of over ten times in terms of broadband penetration, which increased from approximately 61 million subscribers in 2014 to approximately 625 million subscribers in September 2019. India is also the largest consumer of mobile data in the world, with a monthly consumption average of nearly 10 GB per subscriber. It is a reminder that technology’s true potential lies not in its sophistication but in its accessibility. By ensuring that every village, school and household is woven into the digital tapestry, India moves closer to a future where opportunity is not dictated by postcode but enabled by connectivity.