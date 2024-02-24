DIG CKR Rajiv Omprakash Pande Urges Youth Not To Fall Prey To Drug Abuse

Srinagar, Feb 24 (GNS): Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajiv Omprakash Pande appealed to the youth to remain cautious and not give up to the peer pressure or persuasion from anyone to try the drugs.

Talking to GNS on the sidelines of a drug de-addiction event held by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar in unison with Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) ‘Kashmir Concern’ & ‘White Globe’, the senior cop thanked the lawyer fraternity for organising the event.

“…Kindly take this message from J&K Police, from the DLSA and the Civil Society of J&K to the people that those who get trapped in drug abuse, tell them to say no even to ‘first try’… Never ever go for the ‘first try’, because it a trap.”

“If you do so, you are going to get trapped into this and this (trap) will lead you towards a very dangerous kind of end to your life,” Pande said while urging the media to take this message to the people.

Reiterating, Pande said, “Don’t simply go for ‘first try’ on the persuasion of your friends on any other relative, regarding any synthetic drug or any other drug, kindly refraction from any such act.” (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)