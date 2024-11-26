`Different, but not less’: Meet wheelchair-bound Kashmiri entrepreneur who won NCPEDP-Helen Keller Award

Srinagar, November 25: Wheelchair-bound Javed Ahmed Sheikh always bubbled with a never-give-up attitude despite his physical disability.

Displaying his grit, he founded Rebar Shawls to make a difference. Despite being a wheelchair user with a locomotor disability, Javed has built a thriving enterprise in Srinagar that employs 47 artisans, including 24 persons with disabilities (PwDs) and members of the LBTG community. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to inclusion have made ‘Rebar Shawls an inspiration for empowerment in the region.

Javed’s journey is an inspiring tale of blending his family’s 40-year-old legacy of Sozni embroidery with a mission to empower persons with disabilities (PwDs) and marginalized communities.

For his courage and indomitable spirit, he was bestowed with the 25th NCPEDP Helen Keller Award for Role Model Entrepreneur with Disability.

For the last 25 years, the NCPEDP-Helen Keller Awards have identified incredible individuals and institutions doing exemplary work in promoting employment, equality, and diversity in the workplace.

“This recognition strengthens my resolve to continue my work and showcase the limitless potential of inclusion and opportunity. Through Sozni embroidery, we are preserving a beautiful craft while empowering lives and creating sustainable livelihoods,” said Javed Ahmed Sheikh, reflecting on his journey.

Javed’s impact extends beyond employment. Under the ‘Karkhandar’ Scheme, he runs a six-month Sozni embroidery training program that has empowered over 20 trainees, many of whom have gone on to start their ventures. His work has not only preserved the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir but has also brought financial stability to artisans.

“Despite a 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in the workforce, the current status of their inclusion in India’s employment ecosystem presents a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities. While we still have a long way to go in building a truly inclusive workforce, the path is brightened by promising initiatives and the immense potential of disabled individuals to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy. Our initiative, the Helen Keller Awards, celebrates those who overcome challenges to create lasting impact. Javed Ahmed Sheikh stands as a shining example of resilience and inclusion, proving that barriers can be transformed into opportunities for meaningful change,” said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP.

Javed’s journey is marked by accolades, including the UT Award from the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. As the NEDAR Ambassador for the Jammu & Kashmir Chapter, he actively advocates for artisan empowerment, ensuring that the voices of disabled people are heard and celebrated.

Through his tireless efforts, Javed Ahmed Sheikh continues to weave not just shawls but stories of dignity, empowerment, and hope, making him a true role model and a deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.