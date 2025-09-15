Diesel, LPG stocks sufficient, highway restoration work going on: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid public concern over petrol shortages and highway closure, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg on Monday said LPG and diesel stocks are sufficient, while there is shortage of petrol, but it is expected to be refilled within two days.

Anshul Garg said restoration work on the national highway is going on day and night and that authorities are hopeful it will be fully operational within the next two days.

He said that the Mughal Road has been kept open to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the valley.

“Essentials are stocked well. Diesel and LPG are sufficient and there is shortage of petrol at present. But will be refilled within two days,” he said, urging the public to stay calm and avoid rushing to petrol pumps—(KNO)