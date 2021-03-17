DIC Srinagar concludes Udyam Melas

Srinagar: DIC Srinagar Wednesday concluded Udyam registraton melas which were organised from March 8 to 17 in all industrial estates of district Srinagar.

As many as 350 unit holders across Srinagar benefitted from these melas and registered their units on spot in udhyam portal.

During these Melas, unit holders were appraised about the benefits of registering their units in udhyam which will eventually replace their EM 2 registration.

Udyam Registration is fully online, Paper less, free registration based on self declaration for micro, small and medium enterprises who will get permanent registration number after registration.

After completion of process of registration , a certificate will be issued online.Those units who have EM 2 or UAM registration or any registration issued by any Authority under ministry of MSME will have to mandatorarily register themselves in udhyam.Unit holders appreciated the hand holding efforts of department of Industries and commerce (Kashmir) in this regard.