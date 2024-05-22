DIC Sgr hosts workshop at IE Khunmoh to promote NCSS

KHUNMOH: In a continued effort to bolster the industrial landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, the District Industries Centre (DIC) Srinagar held a Workshop cum Awareness Program today at Industrial Estate Khunmoh. The event saw significant participation from unit holders, including the President of the Industrial Association.

During the workshop, General Manager (GM) DIC Srinagar engaged with participants in a dynamic question-and-answer session. The General Manager underscored the urgency of leveraging the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS-2021) before the registration deadline, promising to highlight the issues raised by unit holders at the highest administrative levels.

The DIC officials and resource persons from Ernst & Young LLP (DPIIT PIU team Kashmir) addressed the scheme related queries like eligibility, document requirements, application procedure and quantum of incentives available for unit holders. The unit holders were informed about the incentives under NCSS-2021 which include a 30/50% Capital Investment Incentive (CII), a 6% Capital Interest Subvention (CIS) on term loans for seven years, a 100% GST Linked Incentive (GSTLI) for ten years, and a 5% Working Capital Interest Subvention (WCIS) for five years.

The program concluded with expressions of gratitude, and eligible units were facilitated in applying for NCSS registration on the spot.

Looking ahead, the General Manager announced that another Workshop cum Awareness Program is set to take place on June 4, 2024, at DIC Srinagar, aiming to provide further support and information to unit holders about the benefits of the scheme.