Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent not sighted in Saudi, Eid Al-Adha begins on July 20

Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20 in Saudi Arabia, after the crescent of Dul Hijjah was not sighted on Friday evening, reported local media from the Kingdom.

As for Muslims in Pakistan, Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE), they will look for the crescent moon Saturday evening.

BREAKING NEWS | The Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1442 was NOT SEEN today,



Hajj on 19 July 2021

Eid Al Adha on 20 July 2021 pic.twitter.com/oTTQqMOfzt — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 9, 2021

Dul Hijjah is the month during which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place and is the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Hajj will start on Dul Hijjah 7 (July 17) and end on Dul Hijjah 11 (July 21). The day of Arafat will fall on Dul Hijjah 9, July 19.

Pilgrims’ tents at Arafat, as well as facilities in Mina and other areas where pilgrims will stay in Muzdalifah have all been inspected.

The Kingdom announced online registration for pilgrims, which began on June 13, had closed, with 60,000 people from within the Kingdom qualifying after meeting the requirements.