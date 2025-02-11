BANDIPORA, FEBRUARY 11: In an effort to promote public health and raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco consumption, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, in collaboration with the District Administration Bandipora, on Tuesday organized a one-day workshop under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) at mini secretariat Bandipora.

The event, aimed to educate the participants about the hazards of tobacco use, was presided over by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bandipora, Dr. Rafi Ahmad Salathi. Salathi presented an overview of the National Tobacco Control Programme in the district, highlighting its importance in reducing tobacco consumption and promoting a healthier environment. On the occasion, Dr. Mohammad Naser, State Programme Coordinator for NTCP, spoke about the prohibition of electronic cigarettes under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) and emphasized the role of various stakeholders in curbing tobacco use.

Dr. Syma Sidiq, Divisional Coordinator Kashmir, discussed the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, which regulates the sale, use, and advertisement of tobacco products while as District Epidemiologist Dr. Nabeel, Nodal Officer NTCP, provided valuable insights into the health risks associated with tobacco use. Er. Zakir Hussain, State Programme Associate NTCP, deliberated on TOFIE and Tobacco Monitor App, innovative tool designed to track tobacco consumption patterns and promote cessation. In his concluding remarks, Dr. Umair, Medical Officer ATF Bandipora, focused on tobacco cessation strategies, encouraging participants to take proactive steps towards leading healthier lives.