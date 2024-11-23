Dharamshila Narayana Hospital to bring advanced healthcare to city 

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 23: Aimed at addressing the growing need for advanced medical care in Kashmir, Dharamshila Narayana Hospital will hold a Super speciality OPD at Kashmir Clinics, Karan Nagar, Srinagar.

The initiative will offer residents access to expert consultations in surgical oncology, blood disorders, and orthopaedic care without the need to travel to distant cities. The OPD is scheduled to be held on November 23rd, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm, and will recur on the third Saturday of every month thereafter.

The Superspeciality OPD will feature three eminent doctors, each with extensive experience in their respective fields.

Dr. Anshuman Kumar, Director of Surgical Oncology, will provide consultations for cancer patients. Speaking about the event, Dr. Kumar stated, “Early diagnosis and timely treatment play a pivotal role in managing cancer effectively. This OPD will allow us to reach patients in Srinagar and provide them with the necessary medical guidance to fight this disease at their own convenience.”

Dr. Suparno Chakrabarti, Head of the Department of BMT and Haematology, will focus on patients suffering from blood-related disorders such as Anemia, Thalassemia, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Aplastic Anemia, etc. Dr. Chakrabarti emphasized the importance of early intervention, stating, “Hematological issues often go undetected until they become severe. This initiative is an opportunity to identify and address such conditions at an earlier stage, potentially improving outcomes for patients.”

Orthopaedic consultations will be offered by Dr. (Prof.) B.S. Murthy, Director and Senior Consultant (Orthopaedics). Dr. Murthy commented, “Conditions affecting the bones and joints are becoming increasingly common due to lifestyle changes and aging. Our aim is to offer patients preventive care and early management strategies to enhance their quality of life.”