Uttarakhand Police has booked former Shia Wakf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Narayan Tyagi for making objectionable and inflammatory statements against Islam during ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Haridwar.

`Dharam Sansad’ sparked a row after videos of Hindu leaders making provocative speeches and inciting violence against Muslims surfaced on social media.

Jitendra Narayan Tyagi has been accused of deliberately hurting the religious sentiments of believers of Islam. The speech was broadcast live on Facebook.

An FIR was lodged by Gulbahar Khan against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi at Haridwar Kotwali.

“Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress,” reads the English translation of police tweet.