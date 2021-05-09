Dhaka Univ. postpones exam: J&K Students Association expresses gratitude to EAM, Chief Secretary

Srinagar: J&K Students Association Sunday expressed gratitude to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S.Jaishankar and J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam for their personal intervention and efforts in resolving the issue of Kashmiri Medical students studying in Bangladesh.

On Saturday, Dhaka University Bangladesh postponed all exams including MBBS by a month amid the deadly wave of Covid-19 in India.

Scores of students from J&K are stuck in Kashmir due to the pandemic and had raised the issue recently.

In a statement, the spokesperson Nasir Khuehami said that the association appreciated prompt and quick response from External Affairs Ministry and J&K Chief Secretary.

He said that Kashmiri students will heave a sigh of relief in these testing times.

The Association had recently apprised EAM and J&K Government of the matter.

“The Chief Secretary personally intervened in it and resolved the matter at the earliest,” he said.

“We welcome the decision of Bangladesh Government and express gratitude to Chief Secretary and Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary for considering students’ demand as first priority and taking this to Bangladesh External Affairs Ministry,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the decision is totally in favour of students.

“In these tough times, this decision is a welcome and appreciated. This will free students from anxiety depression and rejoice parents,” he added.