DGP’s grievance redressal program restarts today

Jammu, June 7: The grievance redressal program of Director General of Police RR Swain will recommence at district police lines Pulwama on Saturday.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that citizens who have grievances about police investigations, inquiries, delays in verifications, delay or refusal in registering FIR or faulty investigation shall be given first preference.

The statement said that the second preference would be to the families of the martyrs and the third preference would be given to families and kin of other police personnel.

“Fourth preference will be for the serving Police personnel and SPOs to listen to their service issues. The program will be strictly for the citizens of Pulwama district only. Recruitment-related applications or requests will not be entertained at all,” it said

It added that individuals with grievances related to police services should visit the DPL Pulwama to register at the help desk established for the purpose.

“People who wish to bring their grievances to the attention of the DGP should submit a written application containing complete details including that of a working mobile number,” it added.