DGP visits forward areas, assesses flood impact

KATHUA, Aug 30: Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visited forward locations along the Kathua border to take stock of the security situation and assess the impact of recent floods. He was accompanied by DIG JKS Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, and SSP Kathua, Shobhit Saxena.

During his visit, the DGP received a detailed briefing from BSF officers regarding the ground situation. He also interacted with the deployed personnel and reviewed the ongoing relief and restoration measures in the flood-affected areas.

The DGP inspected important sites, including the Sahar Khad bridge and the Lakhanpur–Madhopur bridge, which have sustained major damage due to heavy rains. He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure safety, connectivity, and timely assistance to the affected population.

Later, Prabhat chaired a meeting with BSF, CRPF, and J&K Police officers, instructing them to maintain strict surveillance in border areas while extending full support to the local administration in relief operations.