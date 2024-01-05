Srinagar, Jan 05: Three-day conference of Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and Inspector General’s of Police (IGPs) on critical security issues will begin today in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The conference will be hosted at the Rajasthan International Centre (RI) in Jhalana is being attended by DGPs and IGPs of States and UTs across the country.

The main aim of the conference is to focus on critical issues including terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir, cyber frauds, and activities of pro-Khalistani groups.

The conference which is set to start at 2 pm today will see participation of approximately 250 officers in the ranks of DGPs and IGPs, both physically and virtually.

Union Home Minister Amit shah is expected to be present throughout the conference, encompassing various sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agenda, as highlighted by a Union Home Ministry official, covers pressing concerns such as terror threats, cyber frauds, pro-Khalistani activities, implementation of recently-enacted criminal laws, the Maoist problem, inter-state police coordination, and preparations for security during general elections.

While some senior police officers from Jammu and Kashmir will attend virtually, DGP RR Swain will actively participate in the deliberations. The conference will include presentations on counterterrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistani groups, and Left Wing Extremism.

The primary aim of the conference is to provide a platform for in-depth discussions on emerging internal security challenges, fostering collaboration and strategic planning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the conference, emphasizing its significance in shaping India’s policing and internal security strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key agendas include discussions on the roadmap for the implementation of new criminal laws, exploration of futuristic themes in policing and security, and strategies to address challenges posed by emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Deepfake.

The conference facilitates identification of actionable points, with regular presentations made before the Prime Minister.

Notable attendees include the National Security Advisor, Minister of State for Home, Cabinet Secretary, senior officials of the Government of India, DGP of States and UTs, Heads of Central Armed Police Forces, and Central Police Organisations.

Previous conferences have played a pivotal role in shaping India’s policing and internal security strategies, and this year’s event is poised to continue this tradition at the forefront of national security discourse.(KNS)

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)