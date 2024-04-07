DGP sanctions Rs. 1.31 crore welfare loan for 102 cops

Jammu April 06: Director General of Police R.R. Swain has sanctioned rupees 1.31 crore as a welfare loan in favor of 102 Police personnel to meet their urgent financial requirements.

Vide an order of PHQ, a welfare loan of rupees 1.14 crore has been sanctioned in favor of 88 Police personnel to meet the expenses on account of their self-marriage or marriage of their wards. The amount sanctioned ranges from rupees one lakh to one lakh fifty thousand. Similarly, rupees 15.50 lakh has been sanctioned in favor of 11 Police personnel for their ward’s higher education purpose and the amount ranges from rupees fifty thousand to rupees one lakh fifty thousand. Besides rupees fifty thousand, each has been sanctioned in favor of three Police personnel for performing religious obligations.

Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards, and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.

Pertinently this year to date welfare relief and welfare loans amounting to the tune of over rupees 7.30 crore have been sanctioned in favor of 537 Police personnel including SPOs.