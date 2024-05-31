DGP sanctions retirement gifts worth Rs. 1.15 crore

SRINAGAR: As a token of appreciation for their services to the Department, the Director General of Police, J&K R.R. Swain has sanctioned retirement gift of rupees one crore and fifteen lakh in favour of 115 Police personnel of J&K Police who are retiring from services after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.

Retirement gift of rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned vide PHQ J&K order No. 1346 of 2024 in favour of four gazetted officers, eighty nine non-gazetted officers, seventeen lower subordinates & five followers. These personnel belong to different units and wings of the department. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

The gift is sanctioned to police personnel at the time of his/her retirement and serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.

During the current year till date police headquarter has sanctioned 9.65 crore as retirement gift in favour of 965 police personnel who have retired from the services on superannuation.

As a welfare measure Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives to ensure increased help and assistance for the welfare of its personnel and their families.