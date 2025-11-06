DGP Reviews Valley Security; Orders Stronger Surveillance

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Nalin Prabhat, IPS, chaired a high-level security review meeting at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir on Thursday to assess the current security situation and chalk out strengthened measures for maintaining peace and operational preparedness across the Valley.

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K,Nalin Prabhat, IPS, chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir to assess the prevailing security situation in the Valley and to strategize measures for further strengthening the security and intelligence grid.

At the outset, participating officers briefed the DGP on the current security scenario and operational preparedness in their respective jurisdictions.

The DGP reviewed the existing arrangements and issued directions aimed at enhancing overall coordination, efficiency, and field readiness.

DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat emphasized strengthening the city’s security grid through advanced surveillance, effective inter-agency coordination, and proactive field engagement.

He directed officers to establish dynamic and surprise nakas at strategic and vulnerable points to enhance area domination and deterrence.

He further instructed officers to maintain seamless communication between adjoining districts for inter-district security coordination and real-time information sharing.

Stressing on operational agility, the DGP directed districts to reinforce their Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) with improved mobility, training, and equipment. He also called for modernization and upgradation of the communication network to ensure uninterrupted and secure connectivity across all levels.

The DGP concluded the meeting by reiterating the importance of professionalism, alertness, and people-friendly policing while maintaining the highest levels of operational readiness.

The meeting was attended by Spl. DG Coordination J&K S.J.M. Gillani, IGP Kashmir Zone, IG CRPF (KOS), IG CRPF (Srinagar Sector), range DIsG of J&K, DIG SSB Srinagar, DIsG CRPF (South and North Srinagar), all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SP PC Srinagar, and other senior officers.