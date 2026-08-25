DGP Reviews Security Arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi





Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Nalin Prabhat, chaired a security review meeting at PCR Kashmir to assess preparedness for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (ﷺ) and other forthcoming events across Jammu and Kashmir, including the Friday following Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Raksha Bandhan.

The meeting was attended by Spl DGP Coordination J&K, IGP Kashmir and Jammu Zones, Range DIGs, district SSPs/PDs, SSP PCR Kashmir, AIG (Ct & Int) PHQ and other senior officers.

Detailed discussions focused on security preparedness, deployment, crowd management and traffic regulation. The DGP directed officers to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure foolproof security arrangements at major shrines, mosques and other religious places.

Special attention was given to Dargah Hazratbal and other prominent religious sites where large congregations and nightlong prayers are expected. Officers were directed to strengthen surveillance at sensitive locations and ensure close coordination among field formations for timely response to any emerging situation.

The DGP also called for effective traffic and route management plans around religious places and along procession routes to facilitate smooth movement of devotees.

Reviewing arrangements for Raksha Bandhan, he directed advance security and traffic measures at markets and temples, besides enhanced surveillance at prominent religious places.

The DGP reiterated that all necessary arrangements should be put in place well in advance to ensure the peaceful, safe and secure conduct of all forthcoming events across J&K.