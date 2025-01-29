Jammu, Jan 28: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, along with ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain and senior officers conducted an extensive review of the operational preparedness in the area.

The primary objective of the visit was to assess the security arrangements and operational readiness of the various security forces deployed across the region.

The DGP visited multiple forward operating bases (FOBs), ensuring the forces were adequately prepared and equipped to handle any potential security challenges.

This visit was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen security measures given the strategic importance of the area. A detailed briefing was made to the DGP regarding the existing security setup, challenges being faced, and countermeasures.

The DGP also interacted with personnel from all the security forces. He stressed total operation coordination and efficient resource utilization.

The DGP also took the opportunity to engage with Special Operations Group personnel, discussing strategies and the way forward.