DGP reviews counter-terror ops

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, IPS, on Saturday visited the Anantnag and Kulgam districts to review the ongoing counter-terrorism operations and evaluate the measures being taken to dismantle the terror ecosystem in South Kashmir.

He was accompanied by V. K. Birdhi, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, and other senior officers of the force. The visit aimed to take an on-ground assessment of the security situation in the region, operational preparedness of the forces, and coordination among various security agencies.

During the visit, the DGP chaired meetings with officers from the local police units, discussing strategies to enhance intelligence sharing, area domination, and people-friendly policing measures. He emphasized maintaining heightened vigilance against any attempt by terror groups to disrupt peace and stability in the region.