DGP Prabhat Leads Cleanliness Drive

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, along with other senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Monday participated in a cleanliness drive held at Ram Munshi Bagh Park in Srinagar.

The initiative was part of the ongoing Sewa Parv, under which all formations of J&K Police are conducting Swachhta drives within their respective locations, camps, and public areas.

The drive reflects the force’s continued commitment towards social responsibility and national initiatives aimed at promoting cleanliness and public welfare.