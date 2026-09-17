DGP Orders Pak-Based Terrorists’ Property Attachment

Srinagar, Sept 17: Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, has approved the attachment of properties belonging to two terrorists allegedly operating from Pakistan.According to an order, the properties include 15 kanals and seven marlas of land and two residential houses located in Kachama area of Kupwara.The properties belong to Ab Majid Qureshi, son of Ab Rouf Qureshi, and Parvaiz Ahmad Qureshi, son of Mohd Mustafa Qureshi, both residents of Kachama, Kupwara.The attachment has been initiated in connection with FIR No. 276/22 registered at Police Station Kupwara under Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122 and 123 of the IPC, along with Sections 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).