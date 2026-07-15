DGP Nalin Reviews Security Preparedness During Visit to Cargo, Interacts with SOG Personnel

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Nalin Prabhat, on Wednesday visited the Cargo complex in Srinagar, where he reviewed the operational preparedness of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and interacted with personnel deployed at the facility.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, along with other senior police officers. During the visit, he assessed the overall security preparedness, operational capabilities, and working conditions of the force.

Interacting with SOG personnel, the DGP commended their professionalism, commitment, and sustained efforts in maintaining law and order and carrying out counter-militancy operations across the Kashmir Valley. He acknowledged the crucial role played by the SOG in tackling security challenges and ensuring public safety.

The visit also included a comprehensive review of the existing security arrangements and discussions on measures aimed at further enhancing the effectiveness of counter-insurgency operations. The DGP stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of operational readiness and coordination to effectively deal with evolving security threats.

Senior officers present on the occasion briefed the DGP on the prevailing security situation in the Valley, ongoing operations, and the overall preparedness of the police force to respond to emerging challenges.

The visit formed part of the police leadership’s continued efforts to review field-level operations, boost the morale of personnel, and strengthen the security framework across the Kashmir region.