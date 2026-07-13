DGP Nalin Reviews Security Arrangements in Downtown Srinagar

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in downtown Srinagar, undertaking an on-ground inspection of deployments and operational preparedness at key locations in the old city.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V.K. Birdi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar. Senior police officers jointly assessed the prevailing security scenario and reviewed arrangements put in place to maintain law and order.

During the visit, DGP Prabhat inspected the deployment of security personnel near the Naqshband Sahib shrine in downtown Srinagar, where he interacted with officers and security personnel on duty. He reviewed the operational readiness of police and other security agencies, directing officials to remain vigilant and ensure effective security management.

The review assumed significance as authorities had imposed restrictions around the Mazar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Graveyard) in the Naqshband Sahib area to prevent gatherings and visits by political leaders and members of the public intending to pay tributes to the 1931 martyrs.

July 13 is observed by many in Kashmir as the anniversary of the 1931 incident in which protesters were killed after being fired upon by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh. The day was earlier observed as a public holiday in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, with an official function held annually to honour the martyrs.

Following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in August 2019, the administration removed July 13 from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020, and the official state commemoration has since been discontinued.

Police officials said the security review was aimed at ensuring peace, maintaining public order, and facilitating effective deployment across sensitive areas of Srinagar in view of the day’s significance.