DGP Nalin Reviews Operational Preparedness Across Kashmir

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, conducted a comprehensive operational review meeting with officers representing all districts and police ranges of the Kashmir Valley.

The review focused on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, law and order, crime control and policing measures being undertaken across different districts and ranges.

During the meeting, the senior police leadership took stock of the ongoing security operations and reviewed the preparedness of field formations to effectively respond to emerging challenges.

The DGP stressed the need for continued coordination among different police units and field formations, effective intelligence gathering and prompt action against activities that may affect peace and security in the region.

The officers from various districts and ranges briefed the senior leadership about the prevailing situation in their respective jurisdictions and apprised them of operational measures being undertaken at the ground level.

The review also covered strengthening of field-level policing, inter-district coordination and operational readiness, with directions aimed at ensuring an effective and coordinated response to security-related challenges.

The senior officers were directed to maintain close supervision of field operations and ensure that policing measures remain focused on maintaining peace, security and public safety across Kashmir.