DGP Nalin Prabhat Attends Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade at Kevadia

Jammu : Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, attended the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade held at Kevadia, Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The J&K Police Band contingent participated in the colourful parade, performing soulful tunes alongside bands from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), States, and Union Territories.

Their impressive performance added another feather in the cap of J&K Police, symbolizing unity and national integration.