DGP Nalin Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting, Assesses Kashmir Security Grid

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Friday chaired a high-level operational review meeting with senior officers of various security forces deployed across Kashmir to assess the prevailing security situation and review operational preparedness across the Valley.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Jammu and Kashmir Police, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the XV Corps, besides representatives of intelligence agencies.

During the meeting, the DGP conducted a comprehensive review of the overall security scenario in Kashmir, with detailed discussions on strengthening the operational capabilities of security forces to effectively address emerging security challenges.

Nalin Prabhat stressed the need for close coordination, real-time intelligence sharing and seamless cooperation among all security agencies to further reinforce the security architecture across the Valley. He also reviewed measures aimed at enhancing area domination, intensifying anti-militancy operations and maintaining a high level of readiness to ensure peace, stability and public safety.

The meeting also focused on strengthening the unified security grid, improving inter-agency operational synergy and ensuring foolproof security arrangements to effectively counter any security threats. Senior officers reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a robust security framework and preserving peace and normalcy across Kashmir.