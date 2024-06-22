DGP greets people on Guru Hargobind Singh Ji’s birth anniversary

Srinagar, June 21: On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji and Sant Kabir Jayanti, the Director General of Police R. R. Swain has extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to members of Police Pariwar, families of martyrs, and people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP in his message said that the Guru Hargobind Singh Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru, a remarkable spiritual leader, warrior, and visionary, is revered for his teachings of valor, righteousness, and compassion. His life and legacy continue to inspire millions around the world. “Let us draw inspiration from Guru Hargobind Singh Ji’s teachings and work with unwavering dedication, courage, and integrity. Let us uphold the values of justice and sacrifices, ensuring the safety and well-being of our people the DGP added.

He said that Sant Kabir Ji, the great saint and poet, is celebrated for his profound teachings of love, harmony, and humanity. His timeless wisdom continues to guide us towards a path of righteousness and unity. Kabir Jayanti is a day to reflect on the values of compassion, equality, and brotherhood. His teachings remind us of the importance of living a life of simplicity, integrity, and service to others, he added.

May we all come together to celebrate the day with joy and devotion, while also committing ourselves to the welfare, prosperity, and protection of our society, the DGP said. May the blessings of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji and Sant Kabir Ji guide us in our endeavors and strengthen our resolve to serve and protect with honor and compassion, he added.