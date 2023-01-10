Jammu, an 10: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday asked officers to identify the areas which need focus.

While chairing 4th quarterly officers meeting at Police Headquarters, Jammu to review the progress achieved in the “targets & goals” set for the year 2022 for the Zones and Wings Police on different fronts, he impressed upon officers to improve the quality of investigation and prosecution to increase the convictions in all the crime cases particularly UAPA and special crime cases.

Special DG CID, R.R Swain, Special DG Crime, A. K. Choudhary, ADGsP Dr SD Singh Jamwal, M. K. Sinha , Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, , IGsP Vikramjeet Singh, B S Tuti, DIG Administration PHQ Ms Sarah Rizvi, SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi, SSP Crime Jammu Rajeshwar Singh, AIsG of PHQ, SP Ramban Ms Mohita Sharma and other gazetted officers attended the meeting at PHQ while as ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, range DIsG of Jammu and Kashmir, and district SSsP attended the meeting through video conferencing.

“At the very outset of the meeting the DGP complimented the zonal, range and district level officers for their work supervision to achieve the set targets & goals fixed for the year 2022,” a police spokesman said in a statement to GNS, adding, “However, he impressed upon the officers to identify the areas which need our renewed focus to fix our goals of augmentation as well as of better Policing for the welfare of People and for the organization. He said that in some areas exceptional work have been done in the year 2022.” He said some areas need to gear up with more energy and commitment to achieve better results in the current year.

“The DGP complimented officers for achieving better results in challaning NDPS cases,” the spokesman said, adding, “He said the hard work has to continue to book all those involved in the trade.” The DGP impressed upon officers to improve the quality of investigation and prosecution to increase the convictions in all the crime cases particularly UAPA and special crime cases, he said.

“The DGP stressed for regular supervisory crime meetings at the Zonal and Range levels in order to take NDPS/UAPA & heinous crime cases to logical conclusion,” the spokesman said, adding, “He directed the officers to augment measures for improving capability of personnel in dealing with special cases.’

The DGP said that disposal of crime cases professionally plays a great role in image building. “A lot more work on disposal of cases needs to be done.”

He directed that previous pendency cases should be cleared on priority and that people are expecting positive changes. “He directed that the Pairvi officers in districts should focus on other cases as well besides NDPS/UAPA cases.”

The DGP impressed upon officers to take measures for ensuring digitization of different cases which would be helpful in finding the related cases as well as of the accused involved in these cases.

“He stressed for augmenting and modernizing of more checking and Naka Points on National Highways and on inter district roads to strengthen the safe and secure environment for the people.”

The DGP said that PHQ would provide every possible support and resources to augment and strengthen the Naka points at all levels.

“The DGP directed the officers to increase the range of activities under the Civic Action Programme, particularly in border areas to provide the youth of these areas various platforms.”

The DGP also stressed upon modernizing training schedules for the personnel especially of those who are performing special duties. (GNS)