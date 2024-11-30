DGP Conference: Nalin Prabhat arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend session

Srinagar, Nov 29: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat has arrived in Bhubaneswar to attend the prestigious Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police (DGP-IGP) Conference, which commenced this evening.

Sources told a local news agency that DGP Prabhat arrived in Bhubaneswar yesterday ahead of the high-level conference.

The event gathers senior police officials from across India to deliberate on key law enforcement challenges and explore strategies to enhance inter-state coordination in tackling security issues.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior Intelligence Bureau officials, and various state DGPs are participating in the conference.

Chiefs of prominent national security agencies such as the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard (NSG), and Special Protection Group (SPG) are also in attendance, ensuring a comprehensive discussion on strengthening India’s internal security framework.