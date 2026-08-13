DGP Chairs Hybrid Operational Review Of J&K Police, CAPF

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat on Thursday chaired a hybrid operational review meeting with all formations of J&K Police and senior officers of Central Armed Police Forces.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing the prevailing security scenario, law and order situation, and operational preparedness across the Union Territory.

Senior officers from various ranges, districts and wings of J&K Police joined the review virtually and in person, while senior officers of CAPF also participated.

Sources told that discussions focused on counter-infiltration measures, area domination, intelligence sharing, and measures to ensure peace and public safety ahead of upcoming events.

The DGP stressed on maintaining high alertness, better coordination between J&K Police and CAPFs, and proactive policing to foil any attempts to disturb peace.