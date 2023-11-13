SRINAGAR: Director General of Police J&K R R Swain reviewed the security situation in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Monday and directed officers to strengthen and augment security grids in respective areas for the safety and security of people in general and vulnerable sections in particular.

Chairing a joint security review meeting of high-ranking officers of the police, army, and CRPF, the top police officer of J&K discussed measures to bring and retain peace and to eliminate the militancy from its roots, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Accompanied by ADGP Law & Order J&K Vijay Kumar and IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi, the DGP J&K stressed maintaining a peaceful, secure environment by people-friendly policing. Highlighting the importance of people’s role in the prevailing scenario, the spokesperson said that the DGP stressed upon the officers to evolve more effective mechanisms and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements “inimical to peace”.

He has also stressed strengthening the mechanism of sharing intelligence inputs among the stakeholders at different levels.

“The DGP J&K said that masters of terror across the border and their puppets in J&K are desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said, adding, “He said cowardly attacks on innocent civilians and forces exhibit the frustration of terror handlers to disrupt the peace and order in J&K.”

The DGP, he said, directed the officers that the action against terrorists and their sympathizers must continue and all the suspicious elements be kept under proper surveillance so as to thwart their “ill designs aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere.”

“He said that the role and cooperation of the people in the prevailing peaceful scenario is highly commendable,” the spokesperson said, adding, “The DGP said that Police and other sister agencies and the general public have to work together to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace.”

The DGP stressed upon the importance of maintaining close synergy between police and other forces to ensure a peaceful environment. (GNS)