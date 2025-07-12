Devotion Triumphs

In the wake of the brutal April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in South Kashmir, the successful conduct of this year’s Amarnath Yatra carries extraordinary significance—both symbolically and strategically. The attack was a calculated attempt to stoke fear and destabilise peace in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The repercussions were immediate: a sharp dip in tourist confidence and heightened security fears across the Kashmir Valley. Yet, despite the heavy shadow cast by that tragedy, the Amarnath Yatra 2025 has emerged as a powerful statement of resilience. Around 1.5 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the holy cave so far, undeterred by intermittent rains and security concerns. Every day, thousands of devotees—men, women, children, sadhus and even security personnel—undertake the rigorous journey via the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The statistics are striking, but what lies behind them is even more remarkable: a collective resolve to not be intimidated, to carry forward tradition and faith in the face of calculated violence. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier assured the public that this year’s yatra would be secured with unprecedented vigilance. The government implemented a three-tier security grid, no-fly zones over pilgrimage routes, aerial surveillance, road domination teams and facial recognition systems at base camps. Mock drills and medical preparedness were intensified. Sinha rightly emphasized that the yatra’s success is not just a matter of logistics, but a reaffirmation of Kashmir’s composite culture and national unity. “Let the yatra heal what terror tried to break,” he had stated, underlining the spiritual and psychological importance of not surrendering to fear. The resumption and continuation of the yatra so soon after the attack also held deep emotional value. The ritual flagging off of the Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, and the religious ceremonies led by Mahant Deependra Giri at Pahalgam went ahead peacefully on Thursday. These traditions symbolize continuity and defiance—carrying forward centuries of spiritual legacy that terrorists have failed to disrupt. Pilgrims from across India came despite apprehensions, demonstrating that faith transcends fear. The sharp initial drop in registrations—down by nearly 10 per cent—was offset by steady growth as the pilgrimage progressed. Over four lakh had registered by mid-July, suggesting a revival of trust and a silent collective decision to not let the violence of April define this sacred journey. Internationally, the significance of this year’s yatra also resonated. The BRICS summit issued a strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, and there were visible expressions of solidarity from religious and political groups. Within Kashmir itself, the sight of locals protesting against terrorist groups reflected a shift in public sentiment. The successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, therefore, is not merely an administrative achievement. It is a triumph of spiritual resilience and a signal that terrorism will not dictate the rhythm of life and devotion in the Kashmir Valley. It revives not just pilgrimage but hope—hope that Kashmir can stand firm, united and open in the face of those who wish to tear it apart.