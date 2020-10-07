Development of rural areas, creation of employment opportunities Govt’s prime concern: Adv Baseer Khan

Baramulla: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan Wednesday affirmed that various initiatives are afoot to develop rural areas adding that administration is committed to ensure holistic and equitable development of all regions.

“Present dispensation led by Lieutenant Governor is keen to create employment opportunities for all with special focus on remote and far flung areas”, Advisor maintained.

Advisor was speaking at a mega function organized in border village Garkote of Uri area in connection with the 3rd phase of ambitious ‘Back to Village’ programme.

Appreciating huge public participation in the event, Advisor said that present administration has initiated renewed measures to achieve saturation in individual beneficiary schemes. He reiterated that the ambitious campaign has been launched with an aim to reach at the people’s doorsteps to resolve their issues adding that LG himself conducted several outreach programmes and visited several remote areas of J&K to monitors all these endeavors of the government.

Highlighting the objectives of B2V, Advisor said that such an initiative provides an appropriate platform to evaluate government schemes and urged upon various stakeholders to come forward and avail benefits of schemes and programmes launched by the government. He maintained that bridging gap between people and administration has been our top most priority adding that strengthening democracy at grass root level is the best way forward to percolate the fruits of development at ground level.

Various demands were put forth by people which included initiation of Mini-bus service, development of playfield, conducting of special recruitment drive among other minor works.

Meanwhile, Advisor inaugurated several development assets worth Rs 53.08 lakh in Uri block that have been completed under 14th FC, MGNREGA and other flagship programmes.

Advisor also distributed several equipments/kits/certificates sponsored by horticulture, agriculture, education, revenue, youth services and sports departments besides presenting cheques worth Rs 10.42 lakh as financial assistance to registered labour beneficiaries.

BDC Chairperson Uri Mohammad Rafiq Balot highlighted some issues and demands meant for overall development of the area including upgradation of infrastructure in power sector, development of border tourism in the area, establishment of community as well as individual bunkers, conducting of special recruitment drive in the area among some other demands.

Advisor assured that all the genuine demands and grievances raised during the event shall be fulfilled as early as possible.