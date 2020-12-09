‘Detained for third time…too much democracy’, tweets Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP chief and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile J&K, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that she was again detained, third time in less than a fortnight.

“Illegally detained today for the third time in less than a fortnight. Too much democracy indeed,” Mehbooba said in a tweet. “If my movements are curbed due to ‘security concerns’ then why are BJP ministers allowed to campaign freely in Kashmir while I’ve been asked to wait until culmination of DDC elections?”

By “too much democracy”, Mehbooba was apparently referring to NITI AAYOG CEO Amitabh Kant’s purported remarks on Tuesday that “tough” reforms are “very difficult in the Indian context,” as “we are too much of a democracy”.