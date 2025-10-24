‘Design Your Degree’ is future of education, students: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Friday said that “Design Your Degree” programme, in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is the future of education and students.

Addressing students at Amar Singh College in Srinagar, LG Sinha said that the programme should be implemented in all colleges and universities of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I believe that DYD program is the future of education and students. It is beneficial at levels – be it school, college or university level,” Sinha said.

He further said that the issues faced by the colleges in Jammu and Kashmir should also be discussed during the 2-day NEP conclave.

He said that there is a need to strengthen the teaching faculty at higher education level. “The teaching faculty in colleges has to be strong and courageous. We need to support them in sync with the goal and missions of NEP 2020.”

Speaking about the implementation of NEP 2020, LG Sinha also said that the schools, colleges and universities have done tremendous work so far in implementing it.

“The journey is still long and we have to make sure that we keep on working and implementing the holistic transformation of NEP 2020”, he said.