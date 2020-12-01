Desi player wins ₹1.29 crore jackpot!

Advertisementstttttt

The festival of lights turned brighter for a desi player. N. Venkat staked ₹1,000 on a game of Divine Fortune and struck gold, taking home the ₹129 lakh jackpot on the eve of the Diwali holiday.

Mr. Venkat was quoted by online casino site 10Cric, one of the ranking 7Jackpots Casino and betting sites, saying he “believed someday I would be one of your big winners.” And now that Lady Luck has smiled upon him, he’s all praises for the platform that gave him the best online casinos experience to date declaring, “You changed my life!”

All-time classic, now with a twist

Divine Fortune is described by its developer, online casino game provider NetEnt, as an all-time classic known “for being one of those online slot games that does occasionally cough u a nice chunk of life-changing dough.” The classic game features 5 reels with 3 rows and 20 paylines, offering a range of in-game features such as Wild substitutions, Falling Wilds Re-Spins, a Wild-on-Wild feature, and Free Spins. There’s also the legendary Jackpot Bonus Game that offers three different jackpots—Minor, Major, and the progressive Mega—which are triggered by the Bonus symbols.

Recently, casino games developer NetEnt rolled out an update to the classic online casino game, giving it “makeover with the addition of the Megaways mechanic, which will see players have no fewer than 117,649 chances to win. The new mobile-friendly game is a “mythical-themed” slot boosted by the 4502x multiplier, along with a host of other features.

“Divine Fortune is one of the most popular titles in NetEnt history and it’s great to reignite the game with the thrilling addition of Megaways. Twin Spin Megaways is our best release so far in 2020, but early data from Divine Fortune Megaways shows that it might not be for long,” NetEnt Chief Commercial Officer Andy Whitworth said in a statement. “The combination of features makes this a title brimming with action and excitement. We’re sure the remake will be a big hit with players across the board.”

Indians love desi games first and foremost

Divine Fortune, recently reviewed by 7Jackpots Casino, is one of the many games being offered by Indian online casino site 10Cric, alongside popular card games Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, among others. These family-friendly games have been the go-to activities for friends and relatives of all age groups and players during the Diwali holiday amid the ongoing lockdown as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

A recent research by ENV Media described card games like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and Rummy as “the anchors of casual Indian entertainment” that are rapidly becoming “the golden cash cow of the Asian country’s growing mobile-first gaming market.”

According to the experts at ENV Media, “Such traditional card games have heavily influenced the local mobile gaming industry and social networks, with their demand and acceptance not likely to decrease. There are certain Western games with an Indian touch which are quite well accepted. But Indians love desi games first and foremost. These are “family” games that can be played and enjoyed with people of all age groups and players think little whether to engage in paid sessions if they like the game.”