Derogatory remark against Sufi Saint: SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash FIRs lodged in different states against TV news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory remark against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA) during a show on June 15.

The top court, however, said Devgan will get protection from any coercive action if he continues to cooperate with the probe.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna also transferred all FIRs lodged in different states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana against Devgan to Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Earlier, the top court had granted protection to Devgan from any coercive action in connection with the FIRs.

After that, the apex court has been extending the protection from any coercive action to the journalist.