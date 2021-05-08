Deputy Director Prosecution dies of COVID; J&K DGP offers condolences

Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh Saturday condoled the demise of Deputy Director Prosecution, PHQ Parshotam Sharma who died due to COVID-19 in Jammu on Friday.

DGP J&K has expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family and also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Born in 1962, Parshotam Sharma was appointed in Jammu and Kashmir Police’s prosecution wing in 1993.

He served under different capacities which incude DDP, RPHQ, Jammu, DDP, ZPHQ, Jammu, DDP, Jammu-Samba Range and in April this year he was posted at Police Headquarters J&K as Deputy Director Prosecution.

Sharma resident of Kotli Shah Doula R S pura Jammu breathed his last on Friday.