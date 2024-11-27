Deputations call on Dy CM; raise migrant employees’ issues

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 27: Scores of deputations from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir today called on Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

A deputation of All Employees Joint Association Kashmir (AEJAK) and All Sikh Minority Employees Association Kashmir (ASMEAK) led by their chairperson Jagmeet Kour Bali discussed various important issues concerning the minority community, particularly the employee community of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chairperson highlighted the need for effective representation and support for the minority community. The meeting also discussed employment opportunities, education, healthcare and social justice.

The Chairperson also emphasized the importance of creating a conducive environment for the minority community to thrive and reach their full potential. A deputation of Trikuta Nagar Traders Association raised the issue of upgradation and renovation of public spaces and utilities.

The Horticulture Non-Gazetted Union projected the issue of Removal of Pay Anomaly. The Union also demanded for amendment of Service Rules 1998 and upgradation of departmental quotas in district and divisional Level. Deputations from Banihal, Talwara, Rajouri, Paddar and Samba also raised several issues related to development of their respective areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister, while interacting with the deputations, assured them of timely redressal of their issues and development needs.