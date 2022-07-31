SRINAGAR, JULY 31: The District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties to discuss the rationalization of Polling Stations/Booths of all 8 Assembly Segments in Srinagar District at Banquet Hall, here.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held over the proposed Draft of Polling Stations to record comments of Political Parties for rectification.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Election Officer said that the proposal of rationalization of polling stations/booths has been created keeping in view the convenience of the voters and must include all essential facilities, besides on the basis of encouraging voter turnout. He said any new proposal by political parties that falls within the norms will be considered and approved.

The DEO stressed the need for balancing of population and distance for rationalization of polling stations. He also emphasised on cooperative spirit between District Election Office and all political parties to ensure voters are facilitated to cast their votes without any difficulty.

He assured the representatives of all political parties that exercise of rationalization of polling stations in Srinagar District would be completed to the best satisfaction of all political parties.

With regard to rationalization of polling booths, the meeting was informed that over 350 representations/objections related to polling stations were filed by various political parties and other stakeholders in all 8 Assembly Constituencies of the District.

Giving Assembly Constituency wise details, it was given out that In 19-Hazratbal Assembly Constituency a total of 50 objections were filed, in 20- Khanyar Assembly segment, 173, in 21-Habba Kadal 04 representations were received, while in 22-Lal Chowk segment 10 objections and in 23-Channapora 17 representations were received.

Similarly, 52 representations regarding 24-Zadibal were filled, in 25- Eidgah 27 objections were received and total 08 representations were filled before the District Election Office for rationalization of polling booths.

The meeting was attended by representatives of different political parties including Apni Party, JKNC, BJP, PDP, Indian National Congress, National Pathers Party, Peoples Conference, besides other Independent political leaders and representatives from local Mohalla Committees.

Among others, Deputy District Election Officer (DDEO), all Electoral Registering Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registering (AEROs) were present in the meeting.